Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals His Daughter Was 'Very Upset' When She Saw Him Dressed As a Woman For 'Haddi'

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look for his upcoming movie ‘Haddi’ was released, it left everyone completely stunned. The actor looked completely unrecognisable as he was seen dressed as a woman, flaunting his glamorous and never-seen-before avatar. With Grey gown, silver ring, bracelet, long hair and make-up, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look went viral in no time. Days after, the actor has now revealed that his daughter was ‘very upset’ when she saw him dressed as a woman. He also joked saying now he knows why actresses take time longer to come out of their vanity van.

“My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails… pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!” he told E-Times.