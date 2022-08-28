CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals His Daughter Was 'Very Upset' When She Saw Him Dressed As a Woman For 'Haddi'
1-MIN READ

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals His Daughter Was 'Very Upset' When She Saw Him Dressed As a Woman For 'Haddi'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

August 28, 2022

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable as he flaunts his glamorous 'Haddi' look.

When told that his Haddi look is also being compared to Archana Puran Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarified that there was no such reference to his look.

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look for his upcoming movie ‘Haddi’ was released, it left everyone completely stunned. The actor looked completely unrecognisable as he was seen dressed as a woman, flaunting his glamorous and never-seen-before avatar. With Grey gown, silver ring, bracelet, long hair and make-up, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look went viral in no time. Days after, the actor has now revealed that his daughter was ‘very upset’ when she saw him dressed as a woman. He also joked saying now he knows why actresses take time longer to come out of their vanity van.

“My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails… pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!” he told E-Times.

August 28, 2022
last updated:August 28, 2022, 14:48 IST