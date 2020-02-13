Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals the First Person Who Introduced Him to Method Acting
In a recent tweet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed to have met an old idol of his - Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow - who changed him as an actor.
Image Corutesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Twitter
Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has garnered fame and popularity not only for his acting skills but also for his dedication towards any role. The actor has appeared in films, shows and even plays in the past.
In a recent tweet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed to have met an old idol of his. In the tweet, he said that Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow was the man who changed him as an actor. The two met when Siddiqui acted in his play in 1995 which was an adaptation of Ivanov. He also stated that Teplyakov had introduced him to method acting.
The man who introduced me to Method Acting, Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow.
I acted in his play IVANOV (Anton Chekhov) in 1996, which changed me as an actor.
Honoured to meet you after so long ❤ pic.twitter.com/0FqWa6uB3R
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 13, 2020
Soon after, Nawazuddin made his debut in Bollywood in 1999. He appeared in a minor role and continued to play minor roles throughout many films. He made his breakthrough in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's crime film Gangs of Wasseypur.
Kashyap and Siddiqui later teamed up again for the web series Sacred Games which also received massive appreciation for the actor's performance. While the actor is known for his role in action and crime films, he has been expanding his genres lately. Last year he appeared in the comedy film Housefull 4 and the romantic comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor. Currently, he is shooting for an upcoming film titled Bole Chudiyaan.
