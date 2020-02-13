Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals the First Person Who Introduced Him to Method Acting

In a recent tweet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed to have met an old idol of his - Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow - who changed him as an actor.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Corutesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Twitter
Image Corutesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Twitter

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has garnered fame and popularity not only for his acting skills but also for his dedication towards any role. The actor has appeared in films, shows and even plays in the past.

In a recent tweet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed to have met an old idol of his. In the tweet, he said that Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow was the man who changed him as an actor. The two met when Siddiqui acted in his play in 1995 which was an adaptation of Ivanov. He also stated that Teplyakov had introduced him to method acting.

Soon after, Nawazuddin made his debut in Bollywood in 1999. He appeared in a minor role and continued to play minor roles throughout many films. He made his breakthrough in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's crime film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Kashyap and Siddiqui later teamed up again for the web series Sacred Games which also received massive appreciation for the actor's performance. While the actor is known for his role in action and crime films, he has been expanding his genres lately. Last year he appeared in the comedy film Housefull 4 and the romantic comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor. Currently, he is shooting for an upcoming film titled Bole Chudiyaan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram