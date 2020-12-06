Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Gets Nervous While Performing in Front of Child Artists, Non-actors

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has proved his mettle as a performing artist in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Raman Raghav 2.0 and many others, recently revealed what makes him nervous while performing with a co-star. And no, he is not bogged down by the stature of any superstar.

Nawazuddin recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and shared many candid moments from his life and career. A surprising revelation came in the form of him admitting that he gets nervous while performing in front of child artists and non-actors as he fears the unpredictability and spontaneity they can bring to the table. Nawaz shared this when he was asked by Kapil if he got nervous in front big stars while acting in a scene with them.

Nawazuddin also shared an interesting anecdote about his character in The Lunchbox. The character and how he played him in the Irrfan Khan starrer was inspired by a roommate of his in real-life, Nawaz revealed. While reflecting on his shortcomings, he shared that he does not like people mimicking him as he knows that he is getting moulded into that particular character and his ways.

In 2020, the actor impressed us with roles in the digitally-released films Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men. "For an artiste, it's a never-ending journey to better himself in his craft. It is my good fortune to have secured multiple opportunities of working with inspiring people from the industry," the Nawaz shared in an interview with IANS.