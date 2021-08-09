Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says ‘Insecure’ Actors Change Their Names

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has made a name in the Hindi film industry after years of struggle, said that he does not believe in astrology and the only mantra for success is hard work. He denounced those actors who change their names or spelling, and called them “insecure”. The 47-year-old gained wide appeal following his critically acclaimed role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. He started his career with a small role in Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh in 1999, but remained largely unknown till Kashyap’s 2012 masterpiece.

During an interaction with Curly Tales YouTube channel for their Sunday Brunch With Zomato, Nawazuddin revealed that he is in no way a believer of astrology and has been living his life with the motto of hard work and dedication.

Nawazzudin said people work like donkeys but don’t get very far in their life because they don’t use their mind. He added that God has given a brain to everyone, and using it judiciously will pay off eventually.

While many celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and others have changed their names due to astrology or other reasons, Nawazuddin keeps a distance from any such superstition. “No, I don’t believe in anything,” he responded when asked about whether he believes in astrology and displayed his arms. “Look, I don’t have any rings or bracelets; I have never worn them.”

To actors who tweak the spelling of their names, Nawazuddin said such people must have some “personal agendas” or “hate their names” that they are “insecure” about their own names. “I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it.”

Nawazuddin was last seen in Netflix’s comedy drama Serious Men in October 2020. He has not been seen in any film this year, but has a streak of releases for the second half of 2021. Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, No Lands Man and Heropanti 2 are expected to release soon.

