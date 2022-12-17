Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares New Glimpse of His Character From Haddi, Fans Compare Him to Archana Puran Singh, See Pic

Nobody nails his characters like Nawazuddin Siddiqui does. The actor has time and again impressed everyone by essaying prominent personalities in Manto and Thackeray. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor is all set to take his acting skills up a notch by playing a transgender woman in his next film Haddi. While the fans are excited to see their favourite star in a unique avatar, Nawazuddin had broken the internet with his first look from his film. Now he has shared another picture of his look from the film.

On Saturday, Nawazuddin shared a still in his transgender look. Draped in a red silk saree with a red bindi on his forehead, his face is accentuated with heavy makeup with dark red lipstick. His look is embellished with a heavy necklace and an earring. With a sly smile on his face, the actor can be seen looking at the person in front of him in the frame. As for the caption, Nawazuddin wrote in Hindi, “Giraftar teri aankhon mai hove jaa rahe hai hum, jeena nhi hai fir bhi jeeye jaarhe hai hum (I am getting trapped in your eyes, I really don’t want to live but I am still living)- @fbdn.bdn.”

Impressed by his new look, several fans from all around the world swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Oh My God! You are truly a legend, one of the greatest talents in the history of Bollywood. Greetings from Egypt ‘Misr’." Another one commented, “Mujhe Laga Archana Pooran Singh hai" Someone also stated, “How much of a versatile actor can one be?" A fan also said, “Is there anything that you can’t do Sir! Love from Pakistan!" On the other hand, The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi and The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumar dropped red heart, fire and clapping emojis on the post.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer of Haddi, which is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced under the banner of Zee Studios by Sanjay Saha, and Raadhika Nanda.

Read all the Latest Movies News here