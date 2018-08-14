English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starer Manto's Trailer to be Out on Independence Day
The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Manto', which is helmed by acclaimed actress-filmmaker Nandita Das, will release on digital platforms on Independence Day.
A still from Manto (Image: Facebook/ Nandita Das)
Loading...
The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, which is helmed by acclaimed actress-filmmaker Nandita Das, will release on digital platforms on Independence Day.
Manto, co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin will be seen bringing the character to life.
"Viacom18, one of our main producers and the ones leading the marketing and distribution for the film along with HP studios, decided to launch the trailer digitally. This was completely their idea," Nandita told IANS.
The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.
Talking about Manto, she said: "Manto stood for freedom of expression, both through his writings and the struggles he went through in his life. He challenged all forms of orthodoxy and despite six cases slapped on him, he believed in the power of the written word. That kind of conviction and the courage to follow it through is inspirational."
How do you think the status of freedom of expression in India?
"I am an optimist. So, I believe that writers and artists will continue to express their truth through their work. We, as readers and audiences, need to support such people for our own sake, for a robust and mature society," she said.
Also Watch
Manto, co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin will be seen bringing the character to life.
"Viacom18, one of our main producers and the ones leading the marketing and distribution for the film along with HP studios, decided to launch the trailer digitally. This was completely their idea," Nandita told IANS.
The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.
Talking about Manto, she said: "Manto stood for freedom of expression, both through his writings and the struggles he went through in his life. He challenged all forms of orthodoxy and despite six cases slapped on him, he believed in the power of the written word. That kind of conviction and the courage to follow it through is inspirational."
How do you think the status of freedom of expression in India?
"I am an optimist. So, I believe that writers and artists will continue to express their truth through their work. We, as readers and audiences, need to support such people for our own sake, for a robust and mature society," she said.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched at Rs 5.56 Lakh
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...