CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » Movies » Nawazuddin Siddiqui Staying In a Mumbai Hotel Amid Dispute With Wife Aaliya? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Staying In a Mumbai Hotel Amid Dispute With Wife Aaliya? Here's What We Know

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 15:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly moves into a hotel amid the dispute between his wife Aaliya and mother.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly moves into a hotel amid the dispute between his wife Aaliya and mother.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's friend has said that the actor will continue to stay at the hotel until his lawyers disperse the legal issues at his home, Nawaab.

All is not well between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui. His wife has accused the actor and his family of cruelty and domestic violence. Amidst the ongoing issue, it has been reported that the actor has moved to a hotel in Mumbai. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor will remain at the hotel until his lawyers resolve the legal issues at his home, Nawaab.

Aaliya has reportedly filed a complaint against the actor’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. This came after Nawazuddin’s mother filed an FIR against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into Nawaz's home, as per the report. She claimed that Aaliya is not even Nawaz's wife. Aaliya, on the other hand, has gone to court, claiming that Nawaz and his family failed to provide her with food and basic necessities. She filed a counter-case to Mehrunisa's complaint under sections 509 of IPC, insult to modesty, and 498A of IPC, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty, stated the publication.

Aaliya had previously stated that the actor always has an explanation when she wants him to meet their children and that the couple has been living apart for more than four years. During an interview with the Times of India, she said, “I have not told anything to the kids, though they are upset and keep asking me ‘papa kahan hai?’, ‘kahan shoot kar rahe hai?’ I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US but then for how many years should I do that?”

She also stated that even when the actor works at his Mumbai office, he doesn't visit their children. “When I tell him to visit the kids, he is like I am busy, has people to meet. So, I am forced to tell the kids that papa is busy with a shoot,” she revealed.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together - Shora Siddiqui and Yaani Siddiqui. The duo has been making headlines since 2020 when Aaliya opened up about their troubled marriage. The actor's wife also accused him of disrespecting her in public.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aaliya Siddiqui
  2. bollywood
  3. Nawazuddin Siddique
  4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
  5. nawazuddin siddiqui wife
first published:February 06, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 15:45 IST
Read More