Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Suvreen Chawla's Banter in New Sacred Games 2 Teaser Will Leave You in Splits

In Sacred Games 2, the showmakers will delve deep into Ganesh Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) life highlighting his past.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Suvreen Chawla's Banter in New Sacred Games 2 Teaser Will Leave You in Splits
Image courtesy: Netflix India/ Instagram
Sacred Games' Ganesh Gaitonde gave some sleepless nights to police officer Sartaj Singh with his eerie confessions about a dooming Mumbai. In season 1, the audience saw him as a fierce bad mouth gangster who was vulnerable only on certain occasions. But, in Sacred Games 2, he will be seen having sleepless nights too. With its upcoming season on Netflix, the showmakers will delve deep into Gaitonde's life highlighting his past.

In a new teaser released by the streaming giant on Tuesday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde can be seen confessing that whenever he used to miss Mumbai, he would call two people. One of them is Jojo (Suvreen Chawla) while the other one is not revealed yet. In the minute-long video, Jojo and Gaitonde engage in a meaty and funny banter, where the latter threatens to kill her, but Jojo being the badass she is, gives it back to him. During their telephocic conversation, she calls him by names but Gaitonde instead of lashing out at Jojo disconnects the call with a smile.

Going by the teaser, it appears that the two shared a bitter-sweet relationship. However, in season one, Gaitonde kills Jojo. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Jojo tells Gaitonde that she has been fooling him for the past 20 years. In retaliation, the crime lord points his gun and kills her.

What happened between them that led Gaitonde to murder her is a mystery to be solved in the new season.

You can watch the teaser here:

The new season, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghawyan, also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, Shobita Dhulipala along with Saif Ali Khan. Sacred Games 2 will stream on Netflix from August 15.

