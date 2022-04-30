Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes Dig at RRR, KGF 2 Success: '...Everyone Praises It More Than It Deserves'

In the last few years, several films from down South have emerged as huge box office blockbusters worldwide. After the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise that put Telugu cinema on the world map, many producers working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada have increasingly begun dubbing their movies in Hindi to attract North audiences.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, whose new film Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff arrived in cinemas on April 29, was recently asked by NDTV as to whether there is any insecurity in Bollywood after the domination of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa at the box office.

He said, “When a film does well everyone joins in and praises it more than it probably deserves. Similarly, if a film isn’t a hit, people criticise it more than it deserves. This is like fashion, now if a Bollywood film becomes a big hit then all these talks will change. I think this is just a trend.”

Two weeks after its April 14 release, the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, is inching closer to the Rs 1,000-crore box office mark, a milestone achieved by only three other films: Dangal (Rs 2,024 crore), Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1,810 crore) and RRR (over Rs 1,100 crore). KGF 2’s Hindi-dubbed version alone has already earned over Rs 350 crore. KGF: Chapter 2 is the most recent film from South India that is witnessing such an exceptional theatrical run. Earlier, RRR and Pushpa: The Rise (2021) broke several box office records.

Since its release, KGF Chapter 2 has become the first film in India to reach a century daily for four days in a row. It also had the highest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week for any Hindi film, making it the fastest film in Hindi cinematic history to surpass the Rs 250 crore nett milestone.

