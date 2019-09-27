Take the pledge to vote

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia Share Beautiful, Romantic Moments in Bole Chudiyan Teaser

Interesting thing being, the teaser reveals that 'Bole Chudiyan' is based on true life events of lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Check out the teaser here.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Still from Bole Chudiyan, courtesy of Twitter
The teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film Bole Chudiyan was shared by the actor on the micro-blogging site on Thursday. The video instantly occupied the trending spot.

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the female lead. Although the plot of the film could not be deciphered from the 29 seconder teaser, it surely revolves around a love story. In fact, the teaser’s opening note said “Inspired by true life events of Nawazudin Siddiqui."

Nawazuddin shared the teaser of Bole Chudiyan on his Twiiter profile and wrote: "Ab apun ko life me koi lafda nahi chahiye bas romance aur family... Here is the glimpse of Bole Chudiyan."

Meanwhile, film's lead actress Tamannaah shared the teaser and she wrote: "Pyaar se bada lafda hota hain kabhi?"

The short clip shows Nawaz and Tamannaah stealing sweet moments of romance in a small town. She helps him fly a kite, they ride a bike together through the countryside, exchange glances of love, and flirt at a party.

Hindustan Times reported that the film began shooting in August. The romantic drama, will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. It has been extensively shot in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has extensively worked with Siddiqui, will also be joining the cast on Siddiqui’s request.

