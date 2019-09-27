Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia Share Beautiful, Romantic Moments in Bole Chudiyan Teaser
Interesting thing being, the teaser reveals that 'Bole Chudiyan' is based on true life events of lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Check out the teaser here.
Still from Bole Chudiyan, courtesy of Twitter
The teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film Bole Chudiyan was shared by the actor on the micro-blogging site on Thursday. The video instantly occupied the trending spot.
The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the female lead. Although the plot of the film could not be deciphered from the 29 seconder teaser, it surely revolves around a love story. In fact, the teaser’s opening note said “Inspired by true life events of Nawazudin Siddiqui."
Nawazuddin shared the teaser of Bole Chudiyan on his Twiiter profile and wrote: "Ab apun ko life me koi lafda nahi chahiye bas romance aur family... Here is the glimpse of Bole Chudiyan."
Meanwhile, film's lead actress Tamannaah shared the teaser and she wrote: "Pyaar se bada lafda hota hain kabhi?"
The short clip shows Nawaz and Tamannaah stealing sweet moments of romance in a small town. She helps him fly a kite, they ride a bike together through the countryside, exchange glances of love, and flirt at a party.
Ab apun ko life me koi lafda nahi chahiye basss romance aur family... here is the glimpse of #BoleChudiyan @tamannaahspeaks @ShamasSiddiqui @woodpeckermv @Kiranzaveri9 #RajeshBhatia @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/jC7HIdSFy5— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 26, 2019
Hindustan Times reported that the film began shooting in August. The romantic drama, will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. It has been extensively shot in Rajasthan.
Reportedly, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has extensively worked with Siddiqui, will also be joining the cast on Siddiqui’s request.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bard of Blood Review: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala's Effective Espionage Drama
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous
- A Spyware in ATM Machines and Company Servers Can Steal Your Money and Data