Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Make Tamil Film Debut in Upcoming Rajinikanth Starrer

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming untitled feature, starring Rajinikanth, has beem the centre of speculation for quite some while now. While there was an initial mystery as to who would bag the female lead, it has now been confirmed that Simran will be starring opposite the Superstar. In a further twist, Bollywood actor and indie cinema darling Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be playing a central role in the film.The project would mark Nawazuddin's debut in the Tamil-language film industry; the Hindi actor was last seen in Netflix's Sacred Games, where his role as Mumbai gangster Ganesh Gaitonde was highly lauded.Apart from Rajinikanth and Simran, the Subbaraj-helmed feature will also star Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash. The film is being shot in locations as varied as Dehradun, Darjeeling and Chennai, with the last reportedly having specially-created sets, which will be the scene of the climax.Sun Pictures, which is backing the picture announced the same on Twitter: “We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures.”