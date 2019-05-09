English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Play an Exorcist Baba With 300 Disciples in a Special Song for Housefull 4
The cast of Housefull 4 is coming together to shoot a special song with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will introduce an important twist in the plot.
Image: Yogen Shah
The shooting of Housefull 4 wrapped up in November last year, but the cast is set to reunite soon to shoot for a special song. It is being reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joining the gang that comprises Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda. The lead cast will come together for the song that will have Nawaz playing a baba living in a den with 300 disciples!
"Nawaz will make a special appearance in the song with all the lead actors and around 500 back-up dancers. Farhad (Samji, director) and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks and will film it by the month end," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.
This will be Nawaz's return to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, five years after playing the much-appreciated antagonist Shiv Gajra in Sajid Nadaidwala's directorial debut film Kick, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
According to a source close to the development, Nawaz's character, an exorcist, will introduce an important twist in the plot of Housefull 4. A huge set is reportedly being erected for the shooting of the song that will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
The fourth film in the hit comedy franchise is based on the theme of reincarnation, divided between two eras with a major chunk shot in the UK. The past-life sequences were shot in Rajasthan. Johnny Lever and his daughter Jaimie will be adding the fun quotient of the film, which also stars Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati.
Housefull 4 is set to release this Diwali.
This Diwali get ready for some more KICKin fun & Housefull of entertainment, as @nawazuddin._siddiqui joins the crazy #Housefull4 family! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily
