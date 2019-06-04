English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Play Lead in Netflix's 'Serious Men' Adaptation
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play the lead in Netflix's upcoming film Serious Men, an adaption of Manu Joseph's book of the same name.
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play the lead in Netflix's upcoming film Serious Men, an adaption of Manu Joseph's book of the same name. The project will mark the 45-year-old actor's second outing on the streaming service after critically-acclaimed show Sacred Games.
Serious Men will be directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment.
The story revolves around wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.
"I am very excited to be a part of Netflix's 'Serious Men' and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after 'Sacred Games' and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde. "For now, I am eagerly awaiting the release of 'Sacred Games 2' and can't wait to see the audience's reaction," Nawazuddin said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the actor also announced his project with Mouni Roy. Bole Chudiyan, the iconic song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has inspired the title of a romantic film starring the twp actors. Produced by Woodpecker Movies, the film will be directed by Shamas Siddiqui, Nawaz's brother. Nawaz and Mouni shared their look from the film on Instagram.
