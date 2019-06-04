Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Play Lead in Netflix's 'Serious Men' Adaptation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play the lead in Netflix's upcoming film Serious Men, an adaption of Manu Joseph's book of the same name.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Play Lead in Netflix's 'Serious Men' Adaptation
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter
Loading...
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play the lead in Netflix's upcoming film Serious Men, an adaption of Manu Joseph's book of the same name. The project will mark the 45-year-old actor's second outing on the streaming service after critically-acclaimed show Sacred Games.

Serious Men will be directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment.

The story revolves around wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

"I am very excited to be a part of Netflix's 'Serious Men' and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after 'Sacred Games' and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde. "For now, I am eagerly awaiting the release of 'Sacred Games 2' and can't wait to see the audience's reaction," Nawazuddin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the actor also announced his project with Mouni Roy. Bole Chudiyan, the iconic song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has inspired the title of a romantic film starring the twp actors. Produced by Woodpecker Movies, the film will be directed by Shamas Siddiqui, Nawaz's brother. Nawaz and Mouni shared their look from the film on Instagram.



Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram