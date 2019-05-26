Take the pledge to vote

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Star in Sudhir Mishra’s Adaptation of Manu Joseph's Book Serious Men

Released in 2010, Serious Men is a story of class and gender conflict, that revolves around the relationship of a father and son from the Dalit community.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who is collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the screen adaptation of the novel Serious Men, says he had been keen to work with the actor and was awaiting the right role to offer to him.

On their collaboration, Mishra told IANS, "What can I say about Nawaz that has already not been said? He is a wonderful actor and I always wanted to work with him. But I had to offer him something interesting because good actors are always attracted to a good script. In Manu Joseph's Serious Men, I found one part for him."

Serious Men released in 2010. It is a story of class and gender conflict. Talking more about it, Mishra said, "It is a great story that revolves around the relationship of a father and son from the Dalit community. Though there is a lot of angst in him and most of his decisions are driven by anger... he is a father after all."

"So his character is not dark, rather grey. I try to show that softer side also. An angry man's life is not black and white. It is grey," added the filmmaker, who is known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli and Inkaar.

