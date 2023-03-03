All is not well for actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His life seems to be in turmoil with the actor’s relationship with his wife Aaliya hitting rock bottom. The two had previously discussed divorcing but reconciled for the benefit of their daughters. However, bitterness seems to have crept in again as Nawazuddin’s mother has filed an FIR against Aaliya. In the middle of all this, the actor has again grabbed eyeballs after he reportedly transferred the land of Budhana village located in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, to his brothers.

Nawazuddin arrived by car at the registrar’s office, where his brother Almasuddin Siddiqui and Tehsil’s attorney Prashant Sharma were also present. The actor signed two pre-written forms in front of Sub-Registrar Pankaj Jain. The actor has granted one of his brothers the power of attorney over his half of the property. In addition to this, three brothers were named in the will regarding the land.

Advocate Prashant Sharma told the media that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given the power of attorney for all his ancestral property to his brother Almasuddin. This way, he has handed over all the rights of his land to his brother. In the second document, he has made a will that he will have the right to his share of the property as long as he is alive. After him, the property will be in the names of brothers Almasuddin, Majuddin and Minhajuddin Siddiqui. After signing all these documents, the actor left for Delhi by car.

It is possible that Nawazuddin is trying to reconcile with his brothers through this step as he has not been on good terms with them recently. As far as his wife Aaliya is concerned, the two have been fighting over the custody of their children. Hearing the case, the Bombay High Court recently said, “He (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is only concerned about his children and their education. Speak with each other and settle the communication and visitation rights between the father and children. If it can be worked out, then good…settle the matter amicably…resolve the issues."

