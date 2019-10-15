Nawazuddin Siddiqui Transforms Into Ramsey Baba for Housefull 4's Bhoot Song
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cameo role in 'Housefull 4' will be that of an exorcist who helps others in tackling tricky situations.
image of akshay kumar, nawazuddin siddiqui, courtesy of Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been experimenting with his roles on-screen. Keeping up with the trend, Nawaz will be seen stepping into the comedy genre as he has now donned the avatar of an exorcist for Farhad Samji's Housefull 4.
Nawazzudin Siddiqui's first appearance as Ramsey Baba will be seen in the Housefull 4 song titled The Bhoot Song. It was reportedly shot in four days with around 500 background dancers. Director Farhad Samji had shared the song's poster on his Instagram account.
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the project said, "It appears at a crucial juncture in the film and the ensemble cast—Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever and Chunky Pandey—feature in it."
The source also revealed that multiple names were considered for the role of Ramsey Baba. It was producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's history of working together in Kick that brought his name up as a potential candidate. His look for the character was created and designed over two weeks. For Siddiqui himself, it took two hours to get into the look of the character.A three-story building which serves as Ramsey Baba's residence was a major part of the song. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is set to release on October 26.
