Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns 'Desi' Rapper for Bole Chudiyaan Song, Watch Here
First BTS video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui rapping to 'Swaggy Chudiyan' has surfaced online.
Image of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, courtesy of Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a completely different avatar in his brother's directorial debut Bole Chudiyaan. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia alongside him as the leading lady, who was roped in after Mouni Roy exited the project. Reportedly, Nawaz will play a bangle-seller who romances a village girl in the upcoming film. It was also reported that Nawaz will sing a rap song in Bole Chudiyan and the first video featuring Nawaz as a rapper has surfaced online.
Shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Swaggy Chudiyan BTS video has Nawaz and Tamannah inside a recording studio. In front of the mic, Nawaz raps in a local, villager-like dialect, while Tamannaah stands besides him, slaying it with her swag and style. The duo's chemistry in the video is just adorable.
Watch video here:
View this post on Instagram
Powerhouse of talent @nawazuddin._s croons and beautiful @tamannahspeaks swags over #swaggychudiyan rap song for @woodpeckermv’s #bolechudiyan, directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui! @kiran_zaveri @kumaarofficial @sunnyinderbawra @zeemusiccompany @anuragbedii @navneetbajsaini #rajeshbhatia
Talking about crooning to the beats of Swaggy Chudiyan, Nawaz had said in a press interaction, "I am not a singer but I have to say that rapping a song is a different experience, and the credit goes to the music director. Yes, I learned the lyrics and practiced the song, but somewhere it was the music director who extracted the performance from me."
Directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Bole Chudiyan co-stars Rajpal Yadav and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Final | I Will be Apologising For Rest of my Life - Stokes on Overthrows Drama
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: All The Deals on OnePlus 7, Including Amazon Pay ICICI and HDFC Card Discounts
- Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives
- Greatest Sunday in Sport History? Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup Final Had Fans at the Edge of Their Seats
- Jofra Archer Had Predicted the Super Over Outcome in World Cup Final 6 Years Ago. Here's Proof.