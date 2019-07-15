Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns 'Desi' Rapper for Bole Chudiyaan Song, Watch Here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a completely different avatar in his brother's directorial debut Bole Chudiyaan. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia alongside him as the leading lady, who was roped in after Mouni Roy exited the project. Reportedly, Nawaz will play a bangle-seller who romances a village girl in the upcoming film. It was also reported that Nawaz will sing a rap song in Bole Chudiyan and the first video featuring Nawaz as a rapper has surfaced online.

Shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Swaggy Chudiyan BTS video has Nawaz and Tamannah inside a recording studio. In front of the mic, Nawaz raps in a local, villager-like dialect, while Tamannaah stands besides him, slaying it with her swag and style. The duo's chemistry in the video is just adorable.

Talking about crooning to the beats of Swaggy Chudiyan, Nawaz had said in a press interaction, "I am not a singer but I have to say that rapping a song is a different experience, and the credit goes to the music director. Yes, I learned the lyrics and practiced the song, but somewhere it was the music director who extracted the performance from me."

Directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Bole Chudiyan co-stars Rajpal Yadav and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles.

