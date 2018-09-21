English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won't Be Doing Any Web Series After Sacred Games 2
Done with working in web series and playing dark roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he now wants to romance on screen for a while.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Sacred Games. (Photo: Netflix)
Loading...
Though audiences still cannot stop raving about Gaitonde, his character from the super-hit Netflix show Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is done with working in web series.
Confirming that he is a part of Sacred Games 2, Nawaz recently told Pinkvilla, “I will only do the second season of Sacred Games. I don't want to do more web series.”
The actor says Sacred Games would have been ruined had it released as a film. “It came out because critics had no say in it. If it was released as a movie, they would've ruined it, just the way they are ruining films. That's why Netflix is getting so big,” he said.
Not just web series, Nawaz says he is done with playing dark roles too, at least for now. Tough celebrated for playing complex, layered characters in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Badlapur, Nawaz says he now wants to romance on screen. “I'm only doing romantic roles now. Currently, my phase of doing romantic films is going on. I have 4-5 such films lined up,” he said.
Nawaz will next be seen in Manto, which releases today. Directed by Nandita Das, it also stars Rasika Dugal, Javed Akhtar and Rishi Kapoor in important roles.
About working on Manto, Nawaz had earlier told IANS, “The film is very personal. It will haunt people. You will feel a connect with the story. And the reason behind that is — every one wants to say the truth, but there are many factors and pressures of the society stopping them from saying the truth."
Confirming that he is a part of Sacred Games 2, Nawaz recently told Pinkvilla, “I will only do the second season of Sacred Games. I don't want to do more web series.”
The actor says Sacred Games would have been ruined had it released as a film. “It came out because critics had no say in it. If it was released as a movie, they would've ruined it, just the way they are ruining films. That's why Netflix is getting so big,” he said.
Not just web series, Nawaz says he is done with playing dark roles too, at least for now. Tough celebrated for playing complex, layered characters in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Badlapur, Nawaz says he now wants to romance on screen. “I'm only doing romantic roles now. Currently, my phase of doing romantic films is going on. I have 4-5 such films lined up,” he said.
Nawaz will next be seen in Manto, which releases today. Directed by Nandita Das, it also stars Rasika Dugal, Javed Akhtar and Rishi Kapoor in important roles.
About working on Manto, Nawaz had earlier told IANS, “The film is very personal. It will haunt people. You will feel a connect with the story. And the reason behind that is — every one wants to say the truth, but there are many factors and pressures of the society stopping them from saying the truth."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Now Available on Jio Network
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...