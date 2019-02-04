English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: You are Perceived a Good Actor When You Give Rs 100 Cr Hit
In an interview with PTI, the actor said the performance of his films at the box office have never clouded his choice of future projects.
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter
Loading...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is thrilled that Thackeray emerged a hit at a time when a "strong" perception rules the trade that an actor is considered a heavy-weight performer only when the film crosses the Rs 100-crore mark.
The actor, who carved a niche by featuring in off-beat films, said he doesn't care about box office validation but if an actor's talent is measured in numbers, he can play the game too.
"I don't care about the box office. If I did, I would've done song and dance films throughout my career, the ones which go on to become hits. But today it is being perceived that you're a good actor only if you give a 100-crore hit," Nawazuddin told PTI in an interview.
"Since it's perceived you're an actor only when you give hit films, I feel I should start doing films where there's comedy with a 'tadka' of content. I can do the films I believe in and also this kind of cinema once in a while," he added.
The actor said the performance of his films at the box office have never clouded his choice of future projects, which is why he is elated when a film like Thackeray becomes a hit.
"The film didn't have songs. There was no comedy, no suspense. It was just about the life of a man, whose story we chronicled in two hours. When a film like this works, you feel happy. We saw profit from the weekend itself and it's great to see the film stand tall," he said.
Nawazuddin said while he was not concerned about the ticket window, he was "nervous" about the film's reception.
"I wasn't worried about the box office on Friday but I was slightly nervous because unlike what we call 'content driven films' which too now have five songs, this wasn't the one. So I was nervous how the film would be received. I also wondered whether our liberal audience would like it," he added.
The film, however, was called "propaganda" by some, but the actor said he doesn't understand the rationality of the argument. "What have we done as propaganda? For years we have been making films which are hero-centric, where we show no weakness, no darkness of the hero. Isn't that propaganda? When you show your hero as this perfect, holier than thou man, that is propaganda too," he said.
Nawazuddin has as many as six projects in the pipeline, including Ritesh Batra's Photograph and Sacred Games season two.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The actor, who carved a niche by featuring in off-beat films, said he doesn't care about box office validation but if an actor's talent is measured in numbers, he can play the game too.
"I don't care about the box office. If I did, I would've done song and dance films throughout my career, the ones which go on to become hits. But today it is being perceived that you're a good actor only if you give a 100-crore hit," Nawazuddin told PTI in an interview.
"Since it's perceived you're an actor only when you give hit films, I feel I should start doing films where there's comedy with a 'tadka' of content. I can do the films I believe in and also this kind of cinema once in a while," he added.
The actor said the performance of his films at the box office have never clouded his choice of future projects, which is why he is elated when a film like Thackeray becomes a hit.
"The film didn't have songs. There was no comedy, no suspense. It was just about the life of a man, whose story we chronicled in two hours. When a film like this works, you feel happy. We saw profit from the weekend itself and it's great to see the film stand tall," he said.
Nawazuddin said while he was not concerned about the ticket window, he was "nervous" about the film's reception.
"I wasn't worried about the box office on Friday but I was slightly nervous because unlike what we call 'content driven films' which too now have five songs, this wasn't the one. So I was nervous how the film would be received. I also wondered whether our liberal audience would like it," he added.
The film, however, was called "propaganda" by some, but the actor said he doesn't understand the rationality of the argument. "What have we done as propaganda? For years we have been making films which are hero-centric, where we show no weakness, no darkness of the hero. Isn't that propaganda? When you show your hero as this perfect, holier than thou man, that is propaganda too," he said.
Nawazuddin has as many as six projects in the pipeline, including Ritesh Batra's Photograph and Sacred Games season two.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Send Me to Bahrain': Refugee Footballer Pleads in Bangkok
- Messi Doesn't Practice Ahead of 'Clasico' Because of Injury
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Highlights: As It Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results