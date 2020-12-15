Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Child Molestation Case

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui has moved a special POCSO court here seeking anticipatory bail in a case of alleged molestation of a minor girl in his family eight years ago. Admitting Minazuddin's plea, Special Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari slated December 16 to hear it. In the case filed by the estranged wife of Minazuddin's brother Nawazuddin against their family members, the Allahabad High Court had earlier in October stayed the arrests of the actor, his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin and mother Mehrunissa.

The high court, however, had granted no relief to the actor's third brother Minazuddin. Minajuddin's counsel Nadeem Zafer Zaidi told.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has had a good year. Despite lockdown, he stood out with roles in the burgeoning OTT space.

In 2020, the phenomenal actor has impressed as always with roles in the digitally-released films "Raat Akeli Hai" and "Serious Men". Inspector Jatil Yadav in "Raat Akeli Hai" and Ayyan Mani in "Serious Men" have been two of the most memorable characters in the Indian OTT space, in a year when visual entertainment has been defined by digital content.

The actor agrees this has been a special year.

"This has been a special year owing to two completely contrasting characters that I portrayed -- of Jatil Tadav and Ayyan Mani. They represented distinct ideologies and mannerisms, which make them stand apart. I am thankful for all the love and appreciation from our audiences," he said.

"For an artiste, it's a never-ending journey to better himself in his craft. It is my good fortune to have secured multiple opportunities of working with inspiring people from the industry," the actor added.

(with input from PTI, IANS)