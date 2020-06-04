Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Nawab on Allegations of Sexual Harassment: Law is Being Misguided

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family affairs recently made headlines when the actor's wife Aaliya filed for divorce. Most recently, Nawaz's niece, in a complaint, alleged that she was harassed by the actor's brother when she was nine years old. Now, Shamas Nawab seemingly responded to these allegations.

In his tweets, Shamas Nawab states that law is being 'misguided'. "How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at@DelhiPolice, when there was no name of@Nawazuddin_Sin the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in#UttrakhandHighCourtas well," wrote Shamas.

In a follow-up tweet, he questioned the motive behind 'fake things', saying 'truth will be uncovered soonest'.

"It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising these fake things in media. Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi#NawazuddinSiddiqui (sic)," he tweeted.

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin’s niece has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the actor's brother at the Jamia police station in Delhi, according to a report by Times of India.

Speaking to ETimes, she alleged, “I was sexually harassed by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”

