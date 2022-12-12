Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Shora Makes First Public Appearance; Netizens Say 'She's So Beautiful'

If you are a fan of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, chances are you already know about his daughter Shora. But you might not have seen her publicly. Now, the wait is over as Shora Siddiqui made her first public appearance on Sunday. She was spotted with her father Nawazuddin at the Mumbai airport. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as they saw the father-daughter duo for the first time in public.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Nawazuddin and Shora were seen exiting the airport in casual outfits. The Badlapur actor was seen in all-black attire, he donned a black hoodie with matching pants. On the other hand, his daughter looked cute in a denim jacket over a black tee with matching jeans. Take a look:

As soon as the video surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “She is looking so beautiful, 1st time I saw her," with a red heart emoji while another wrote, “She’s So Beautiful." Making guesses about her appearance, a third user wrote, “She looks exactly like Radhika Apte."

Recently, a day ago, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor shared a cute montage and penned a heartfelt note wishing his daughter on her birthday. The clip featured adorable pictures of Shora from her childhood days. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Happiest Birthday My Love Shora Siddiqui."

Talking about his personal life, Nawazuddin married Aaliya Siddiqui in 2019. Shora, their daughter, was born in 2011. The couple also has a son named Yaani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next appear in Hindi. Akshat Ajay Sharma directed the film, which he co-wrote with Adamya Bhalla. The film is scheduled to be released next year. He is also working on Tiku Weds Sheru and Bole Chudiya. The actor was most recently featured in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2.

