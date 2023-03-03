Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui has levelled fresh allegations against the actor. She has now claimed that she has been ‘thrown out’ of the actor’s house. On Friday, Aaliya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she claimed that she was restricted from entering the house after she stepped out following an urgent call from the Versova police station. She further claimed she have only Rs 81 with her and asked the actor about where they should go now.

“I just came from Nawazuddin’s house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money," she claimed in the video.

“I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids," she added.

In another video that Aaliya shared, her children were seen sleeping on floor of a relative’s house. She also penned down a long note, a part of which read, “don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon."

This comes hours after Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also stopped from meeting his ailing mother at his own bungalow. A video of the same had also surfaced on social media.

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier also, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home.

Last month, Nawazuddin also reacted to the entire controversy and told Instant Bollywood, “See, I frankly don’t want to comment on all this but yes, in all this, my children’s schooling is getting affected. My kids study in Dubai and they are here for a month. My only appeal is that my children go to school. That’s it."

Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya to resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

