Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Mother Mehrunisa Lodges FIR Against Actor's Wife Aaliya In Mumbai, Details Inside

Mehrunisa Siddiqui, mother of Gangs Of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has filed an FIR against his son’s wife Zainab aka Aaliya with Mumbai’s Versova Police on Monday. The officials have summoned Aaliya for questioning as well as registered a formal complaint under sections 452, 323, 504, 506 of IPC which translates to the charges of house trespass, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent and criminal intimidation.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Mehrunisa and Aaliya had an argument. The said confrontation stems from a property dispute between the three parties - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mehrunisa Siddiqui as well as Aaliya.

However, this is not the first time when the family finds itself in legal turmoil. Back in July 2020, Nawazuddin’s wife had registered a complaint at a police station in Mumbai alleging that the actor along with his four family members had indulged in domestic violence. Aaliya had come back to Budhana, Muzaffarnagar after recording her statements against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui in September 2020.

While Aaliya had filed for a divorce with Nawazuddin, she later changed her mind and decided to give another shot to their marriage. The wife of the Heropanti 2 star had told ABP news, “Earlier, he was never able to pay attention to his children. But now, I am really surprised to see him like this. Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this.”

Reacting to this, Nawazuddin had shared with Bombay Times, “I prefer not to talk about my personal life, and I have never spoken ill of anyone. I don’t let negativity and hatred get to me. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya/Zainab (formerly known as Anjana Kishor Pandey) got married almost ten years ago. The two are parents to son Yaani Siddiqui who was born on the actor’s 41st birthday as well as daughter Shora Siddiqui.

Read all the Latest Movies News here