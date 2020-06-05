Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Claims Actor's Family is Threatening Her to Withdraw Sexual Harassment Complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against the actor's brother, now alleges that his family is threatening her to withdraw the police complaint.

“A family relative was told to inform us that we’ll be in trouble if we don’t take the case back. That’s why I’m worried,” she told Hindustan Times.

The accuser further claims that after she filed the complaint, Nawazuddin called her for the first time in five years. “Nawaz bade papa called on Tuesday night and said ‘you’re like my daughter, you know how much I love you. Unhone yeh bhi bola ki unko yeh sab pata nahi tha’ and that he’s there for any help I need. He has never spoken to me in all these years. The entire family had boycotted me after I got married, and they’ve been filing one case after another and threatening my in-laws in Budhana,” she said.

Recounting the horror that she faced during childhood, the 21-year-old says she mustered the courage to come out and speak against the family after actor's estranged wife Aaliya filed for a divorce.

Narrating her ordeal, she said that her father didn’t allow her to study beyond class 8 and at age 13 her uncle tried to sexually exploit her. When she told her father, Almas Siddiqui, Nawazuddin and everyone about it, no one supported her.

The publication reports that when they contacted Nawazuddin, the actor refused to comment on his niece's complaint filed against his brother.

