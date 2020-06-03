Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Files Police Complaint Against Actor's Brother, Alleges Sexual Harassment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has alleged sexual harassment by the actor's younger brother. As per the reports, she has filed a complaint at Delhi's Jamia Nagar police station.

“I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too,” ET Times quoted her as saying.

Nawazuddin's niece, who lives in Delhi with her husband, further alleges that even after her marriage she and her in-laws are harassed by the actor's family by filing false cases against them. She also claims to have all the proof of physical violence she had gone through.

As she expects fresh cases against her after the police complaint, she has the complete support of her husband. However, she did not receive any support from the actor.

“Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’,” she told the publication.

