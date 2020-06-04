Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Shares Harrowing Details of Sexual Abuse as a Minor By Actor's Brother

Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece filed a complaint at a Delhi police station, alleging that her uncle and the actor's younger brother abused her as a minor. She also accused the Ghoomketu actor and his entire family of mentally traumatising her and her in-laws.

Talking to Bollywood Life, the woman claimed, "Everyone knew in that house what was happening with me, I had told everybody everything, but nobody said a word. I thought that Nawaz bade papa would have a different mentality because of the society he was mixing in, but he clearly stated, 'You're lying. My brother can't do anything of the sort.'

"I was 13 at the time, and why would a little girl of 13 lie about this? In fact, he had proceeded to ask me, 'Which movie are you watching for you to cook up such allegations? This isn't possible.'"

Nawazuddin's niece claimed that the abuse started at the age of 9 and Minaz only became more aggressive when her family members did not believe her. She also alleged that Minaz had beaten her up with a belt in one of the worst instances of sexual assault levied against her.

She also claimed that their family continued to harass her after she got married to her now husband.

Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aaliya has come to the woman's defence. His brother Shamas, on the other hand, has accused the woman of spreading lies.



Follow @News18Movies for more