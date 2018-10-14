English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sister is Battling Cancer Since She Was 18
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a heartfelt message for his sister, who he says has been battling breast cancer since she was 18.
Image courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Twitter
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday shared a heartfelt message for his sister, who he says has been battling breast cancer since she was 18.
The actor posted a birthday message acknowledging his sister's courage.
"My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage (of) breast cancer at 18 but it was her will power and courage that made her stand against all the odds. She turns 25 today and still fighting," Nawazuddin tweeted.
Nawazuddin extended gratitude to the doctors for motivating his sister and said he was grateful to Resul Pookutty for introducing him to the medical experts.
My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018
bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds
she turns 25 2day & still fighting
M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her
& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP
