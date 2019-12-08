Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sister Syama Tamshi Dies After Long Cancer Battle

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui passed away at 26 after a 8-year-long fight with cancer. She breathed her last at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. During the time of her death, Nawazuddin was shooting in the US for "No Land's Man", the insider told PTI.

Syama, who died on Saturday, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18 and was battling the disease for eight years.

Her funeral will be organised at their ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Nawazuddin had shared the news about her sister battling with disease since the age of 18 on his social media in October last year on her 25th birthday.

Sharing a picture of his sister, he had also mentioned that his sister had been doing fine lately with the help of her doctors.

My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d oddsshe turns 25 2day & still fightingM thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018

Our condolences to the Siddiqui family on the loss.

(With inputs from PTI)

