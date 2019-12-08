Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sister Syama Tamshi Dies After Long Cancer Battle

Syama breathed her last at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18 and was battling the disease for eight years.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sister Syama Tamshi Dies After Long Cancer Battle
Syama breathed her last at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18 and was battling the disease for eight years.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui passed away at 26 after a 8-year-long fight with cancer. She breathed her last at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. During the time of her death, Nawazuddin was shooting in the US for "No Land's Man", the insider told PTI.

Syama, who died on Saturday, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18 and was battling the disease for eight years.

Her funeral will be organised at their ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Nawazuddin had shared the news about her sister battling with disease since the age of 18 on his social media in October last year on her 25th birthday.

Sharing a picture of his sister, he had also mentioned that his sister had been doing fine lately with the help of her doctors.

Our condolences to the Siddiqui family on the loss.

(With inputs from PTI)

