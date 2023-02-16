Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tiku Weds Sheru Gets Postponed Amid Legal Battle With Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has highly impressed audiences with his acting prowess, has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. While it seems to take new turns everyday, in the latest development, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru has been deferred from its originally announced release date. The same has been done in the light of fallout between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, “Earlier this year Amazon Prime Video held a massive press conference where they announced a number of shows and films that were to release in 2023. Among them was the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. Though there was no date, Prime Video did claim that the film would release this year. However, now looking at the issues Nawaz is facing, the streaming giant has decided to defer the release and put it on the back burner for the time being."

The source explained that since Nawazuddin Siddiqui is embroiled in a legal battle, releasing the film on the ascertained release date would garner them bad press. It shared, “Before a film releases, there are promotions, be it a theatrical or OTT release. But with Nawaz finding himself in the eye of the storm, the OTT platform sees this as a hurdle and to avoid bad press which could damage the film, the decision was taken to postpone its release.”

Tiku Weds Sheru is a Sai Kabir’s romantic drama produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner Manikarnika Films. The film would feature Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be seen in the role of a transgender woman in his next Haddi which has been helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Besides Nawazuddin, the film will also feature Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey among many others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here