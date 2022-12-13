Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Transformation In Haddi Takes Three Hours of Makeup; Netizens Say 'It's Unbelievable'

Is there anything Nawazuddin Siddiqui can't do? He can ace any role with perfection. And his recent transformation for his upcoming film Haddi will leave you awestruck. The actor, who will play the role of a transgender in this Akshat Ajay Sharma-directed film, shared his transformation journey on social media. He posted a time-lapse video, where he can be seen “getting into the skin" of his character in the film.

The video shows the entire makeup and hair process with an ending of a motion poster of Haddi. Sharing the sneak peek he wrote, “Here’s a sneak peek into my transformation in Haddi. #Haddi releasing in 2023.”

Soon after the video was shared, scores of his fans commended his look and patients in the comments section. One fan wrote, “unbelievable stunning," another added, “Versatile actor 🔥." A third fan wrote, “What a transformation 👏."

Even the official page of Zee Studio shared the same clip. The caption read, “A transformation worth watching! (fire icon) Took Nawazuddin 3+ hours to get into the skin of his character in Haddi."

This is not the first time, the actor has shared an update about his upcoming film. Earlier, he also shared a motion poster in collaboration with Zee Studio and wrote, “Crime has never looked this good before. Haddi is a noir revenge drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023.”

Next, he rose his fans' excitement level when he posted another picture from the film and wrote about playing the role of a transgender. “From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of shooting ‘Haddi’ has been surreal for Nawazuddin. From the sets of haddi. Haddi releasing in 2023.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Haddi movie trailer, which is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced under the banner of Zee Studios by Sanjay Saha, and Raadhika Nanda.

