Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Denies Asking for Rs 30 Cr, Flat as Alimony for Divorce Settlement

Nawazuddin and Aaliya Siddiqui

As per a report, Aaliya Siddiqui had demanded Rs 30 crore and a 4 BHK flat as alimony from Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for divorce settlement.

  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
It was reported earlier that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya had sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life. Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said that the legal notice was sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp.

Recently, various reports surfaced online that claimed to have a copy of Aaliya's notice to Nawazuddin adding that she had demanded Rs 30 crore and a 4 BHK flat as alimony from the actor for divorce settlement. The reports had further stated that Rs 20 crore as 2 fixed deposits were demanded by Aaliya for their two kids.

Now, Aaliya has rubbished the rumours that she asked for the hefty amount and flat as alimony from Nawazuddin. She wrote on Twitter, "My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy". Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now (sic)."

In another tweet, Aaliya wrote, "Unless I have personally admitted or denied any claim or allegation on my twitter handle, the said allegations/claims made by any section of media is not maintainable (sic)."

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009.

(With inputs from IANS)

