Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Dismisses Brother-in-law’s Allegations That She Committed Fraud

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has filed a case against the actor’s estranged wife Aaliya, who has now changed her name to Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey. This comes days after Anjana had submitted a complaint against him.

According to a report, Shamas has reportedly filed a complaint against Anjana for fraud and criminal breach of trust. The complaint has been registered before the DCP of Mumbai's ZONE 9.

Reacting to the news of the complaint, Anjana told the entertainment portal, “I don't even have an idea about the case he is talking about. Have come to know about it from you. He is a fraud person and you really think he is capable of giving 2-3 crores to someone. He is just a manager”.

Anjana further added that Shamas Nawab’s complaint is in response to a prior complaint she filed against him. In her complaint, Anjana has mentioned charges against Shamas Nawab for criminal offences that are punishable under Sec 503, 354, 354A, 354D & 509 of IPC & Sec 66 of IT Act. She has also shared a screenshot of her complaint on Twitter.

I have communicated a written complaint against Shamas Siddiqui for criminal offences punishable under Sec 503, 354, 354A, 354D & 509 of IPC & Sec 66 of IT Act. Please file FIR immediately. I have also submitted admissible evidence. @CPMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/bKax7EKkTp — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 13, 2020

Further substantiating her stance, Anjana added, “We have a company together named Magic If Films LLP in which Nawaz, Shamas Nawab and I are partners. I am still a 25% partner and if I have borrowed any amount for my film from my company, then how is it Shamas' money?”.

The reports of Nawazuddin and Anjana’s separation surfaced last month, after she had sent a divorce notice to the actor. They have been married for 11 years.

