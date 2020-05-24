Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Opens up About Actor's Controversial Autobiography

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya, who has served him a divorce notice, opened up about the actor's controversial 2017 autobiography. The autobiography titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir was withdrawn due to the controversy surrounding it.

Aaliya to Times of India, “When a person tries to be smart toh woh ulta pad jata hai (being cunning often backfires). If you are truthful then maybe the world would accept you."

"You wrote about your girlfriend and affairs, I told him not to write about someone’s personal life and we have also fought over it but he believes that at times such things make you ‘mahan’ (great). They don’t make you ‘mahan’ but your character is revealed,” she added.

She also said that Nawazuddin was wrong to name the actresses in the industry who were in a relationship with him in his book. She also said that the reason she decided to speak up for herself after ten years of marriage is because the actor "does not respect anyone."

Aaliya, who has been married to Nawazuddin for a decade and has two children with him, has served him a divorce notice over whatsapp and email. The actor, who is at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh, has not responded yet.

Nawazuddin recently travelled to his hometown because his mother suffered from anxiety attacks. He and his family have been instructed to remain in home quarantine till May 25.

