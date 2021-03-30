Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Seen Bonding with Brother-in-law a Year After Accusing Him of Physical Violence

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya was recently seen bonding with her brother-in-law Shamas during Holi celebrations, along with her kids.

As per a report in Hindustan Times , the actor’s wife had previously accused Nawazuddin of infidelity and Shamas of hitting her. But, she seems to have smoothen the rough patch and given a second chance to her marriage. She has halted her divorce proceedings and is likely to put differences aside.

According to reports, Aaliya has moved to Nawaz’s farmhouse in Kasara. Shamas drove the kids from the Mumbai airport to Kasara farmhouse. Aaliya told Etimes that she, Shamas and her kids Shoora and Yaani are in the farmhouse. “Yes, Shamas too is here. We all met very warmly," Aaliya confirmed, adding, “In fact, we three - Yaani, Shora and I - played Holi with Shamas, today."

Shamas also confirmed when asked about the feud, saying, “Ups and downs are a part of life. We all learn from experiences." He added that he will do anything needed for the family’s happiness. The situation is now fine between Aaliya and Nawaz’s family. The actor is set to join the family at his family farmhouse on April 5 or 6.

Aaliya is having a change of heart regarding her marriage. She contracted COVID-19 and lived at her Mumbai residence in isolation due to the virus. Meanwhile, Nawaz is busy shooting for his movie in Lucknow and also taking care of their children.

Talking about her decision to take back the divorce application, Aaliya mentioned that she decided to keep the ego aside in the relationship to think about the good of their kids. Her daughter is very connected to Nawaz and the couple decided to give their marriage another chance for the children.