1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddqui, Tamannaah Bhatia Begin Shooting Bole Chudiyan in Uttar Pradesh

Directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Bole Chudiyan stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddqui, Tamannaah Bhatia Begin Shooting Bole Chudiyan in Uttar Pradesh
Nawazuddin Siddqui on Bole Chudiyan’s set. (Image: Twitter/Taran Adarsh)
A month after Tamannaah Bhatia was locked in as the lead actress for Bole Chudiyan, the film’s shoot finally kick-started in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sharing two stills with the clapboard reading, “Shot 1, Take 1” Adarsh wrote, “Filming begins... #BoleChudiyan stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia... Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directs the film... Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia.”

Shamas also retweeted the pictures, happy at the film finally going on floors. Notably, Bole Chudiyan, which marks his directorial debut, will be shot in one start-to-end-schedule.

Earlier, Mouni Roy was roped in to play the lead actress in the film. However, due to her alleged unprofessional behaviour, she was replaced by Tamannaah. Shamas took to Instagram last month to announce the development. He wrote, “And finally the hunt for my perfect heroine ends here. Welcome drop dead gorgeous and talented @tamannaahspeaks to #BoleChudiyan family!”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen acting in the film.

On working with Shamas in his debut directorial, Nawazuddin told IANS earlier, "Of course he is my brother, but on set he was my director and I was working there as an actor. So, we are not taking any advantage (of each other) by being siblings."

