Nawazuddin Slams Celebs Going to Maldives, Ranbir Playing with Anushka's Clothes Make Fans Go 'Aww'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is enraged by photos of celebs holidaying in Maldives. When asked about stars posting vacation pictures during an interview, he said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo (People don’t have food and you are wasting money, have some shame)."

A montage of old videos is doing the rounds of Instagram, where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen fidgeting with co-star Anushka Sharma’s clothes during interviews. The videos show the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Bombay Velvet and Sanju co-stars in various interviews, in which Ranbir seems to be absent mindedly playing with Anushka’s gown, or hem of a dress. Fans of the star are finding this extremely cute, and have been posting interesting comments on the videos.

Sonu Sood recently recovered from Covid-19. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared this happy news with his fans by posting a picture with “Tested: Covid-19 Negative” as the caption. The update drew actress Kangana Ranaut’s attention, who asked the actor to appreciate the contribution of the vaccine in his recovery.

Karisma Kapoor fished out an old photo from the archives to post a birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram. The photo is from the mahurat of the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, and features Sachin alongside the actress and her co-star, Salman Khan. “Such wonderful memories from the muhurat of Andaz Apna Apna. Time really files. Happy Birthday @sachintendulkar," Karisma wrote.

Rakhi Sawant was spotted buying vegetables in a PPE kit, which she constantly referred to as “PPT" kit. In a video posted by Bollywood paps, Rakhi can be seen scolding vegetable vendors for the exorbitant prices of veggies.

