This year's International Emmy Awards was a big event for Indian cine-lovers as four Indian shows were nominated in five different categories. The nominated names included Netflix anthology film Lust Stories (best TV movie/mini-series and best actress for Radhika Apte), web series Sacred Games (best drama series), The Remix (best non-scripted entertainment) and Witness: India's Forbidden Love (best documentary).

But India failed to bag any of the awards at the ceremony last night in New York. An Indian contingent that included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, producer Ronnie Screwvala, actresses Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait attended the ceremony. But they are set to return home empty handed.

The only person who got to hold an Emmhy trophy from among the Indian actors was Nawazuddin. He has played an Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood in the British series McMafia, which won the best drama series award at the 47th International Emmy Awards.

Soon after the win, the actor took to social media to express gratitude for the win. "It's a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in New York with one of my favourite director James Watkins for our work #McMafia Congratulations @jginorton #DavidStraithirn @oshricohen #MerabNindzi & the Team #McMafia @iemmys @bbc #bestdramaseries," Nawaz captioned his photograph with the show's team.

McMafia, produced by Cuba Pictures, revolves around Alex Godman (James Norton) a well-educated hedge-fund manager stuck with his Russian mafia family. The show is inspired by the 2009 non-fiction book of the same name by journalist Misha Glenny.

