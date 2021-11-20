Nayagi Fame Sushma Nair To Play Nila in Endrendrum Punnagai

Actress Sushma Nair has announced that she will be playing the character of Nila in Endrendrum Punnagai, a television drama airing on Zee Tamil. She will be replacing actress Srinidhi who has left the show recently. Best known for her roles in serials like Nayagi and Sumangali, Sushma has said that she is “very excited” to do this new role in Endrendrum Punnagai. She has sought blessings and support from her fans in her new endeavor.

Sushma Nair has shared the information about her new role in an Instagram post. “Need all your blessings and support just like how you did with all my projects so far,” she said in her post.

She has informed her fans that she will be playing the character of Nila in the serial Endrendrum Punnagai. “You’ll get to see my best,” she said. In the serial, Nila is the first younger sister of the lead character RJ Thendral. Nila loves a young businessman Aakash in the show.

Sushma also appreciated Sreenidhi who has left the show recently. The makers did not comment on the reason behind Sreenidhi leaving the show midway.

“Sreenidhi you have been missed very badly from EEP family. Though we never met in person I’m happy to know your presence,” Sushma said.

Sushma Nair was last seen in the popular television serial Thirumagal in an important role. She became a household name among the Tamil audience after playing the role of Pregathi in the serial.

Endrendrum Punnagai is being produced by Esai Pictures of actress Neelima Rani. The serial has been airing successfully since March 2020. The English meaning of the serial’s title is Everlasting Smile. The serial has crossed the 400 episode mark and it is also available on Zee5.

