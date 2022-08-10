Nayanthara Admitted To Hospital After Vomiting, Discharged in Few Hours

Nayanthara was recently admitted to a hospital following vomiting and she was discharged after a few hours. According to reports, Nayanthara started vomiting after eating a dish prepared by her husband Vignesh Shivan. She was taken to a hospital after that and the doctors kept her under observation for a few hours. She was later discharged. A few reports also claimed that she received treatment for skin infection.

Though the news has left Nayanthara’s fans worried, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

There is also something for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fans to cheer about. They will now be able to watch the couple’s wedding on OTT platform Netflix. The documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale talks about the couple’s love story, their journey and their marriage. Recently, Netflix released a teaser of the documentary and the dreamy pictures and snippets have left everyone eagerly waiting for the full series to premiere.

Sharing the first look of the documentary on Instagram, Netflix India’s official account wrote, “A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh’s fairytale wedding…BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!”

The documentary was announced on July 21. It has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

Nayanthara got married to filmmaker and long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on June 9 in a close-knit ceremony. A few close friends from the film industry attended the wedding at a hotel in Mahabalipuram.

The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Rajinikanth, Suriya and his wife among others. For the wedding, the actress wore a pretty red saree with a veil and Vignesh Shivan looked handsome in traditional South Indian attire.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The first look of the film was recently unveiled. The film is slated to release in 2023.

