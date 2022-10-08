Nayanthara And Trisha Krishnan To Share Screen Space In Mohanlal’s Ram

Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan are two of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. Both Nayanthara and Trisha have cultivated a huge fan base through their acting chops and charming personality. Their fans have always wondered if Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan will share the screen space one day.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan are all set to work together in Mohanlal’s Ram. Reports suggest that the makers of Ram may officially announce the same in the coming days. The Malayalam film is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Ram was announced a couple of years ago. But the film was delayed due to the pandemic as its shoot will take place in several foreign locations. However, the makers have resumed the shoot of Ram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeethu Joseph (@jeethu4ever)

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are known for delivering the 2013 blockbuster, Drishyam. Now there are huge expectations for their film Ram. The involvement of Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan will only increase the hype around the film.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Trisha is currently basking in the success of her latest film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus has wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has collected over Rs 200 crore in its opening weekend and shattered several records in Indian cinema. In addition to Trisha, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 also features the likes of Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is on a high in her professional as well as personal life. The versatile actress got married to Vignesh Shivan in June amid great fanfare. She will be seen in a special Netflix documentary which will cover her fairytale wedding.

Nayanthara also has many interesting projects in her kitty which include Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Alphonse Puthren’s Gold.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here