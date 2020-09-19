Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Director's Birthday on Romantic Holiday in Goa

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are quite vocal about their relationship, as is clearly seen from his posts on social media. While the actress does not have a verified Instagram account, Vignesh keeps fans updated with photos from every event and occasion in their lives.

The couple is in Goa currently on their first post-Covid holiday. The trip seems to be to celebrate the filmmaker's birthday. Videos from his private birthday party at a exotic location have surfaced on social media. Vignesh shared some videos of Nayanthara preparing to celebrate his birthday. The videos show his birthday cake set up in a romantic ambience with live music playing in the background.

Earlier Vignesh had shared beautiful photos of Nayanthara in a pretty printed dress with her signature top-knot look, walking by the pool at a private place in Goa.

The two of them have been dating each other for a long time, and their pictures instantly go viral whenever posted on social media. The Annaatthe actress often accompanies Vignesh at various events and occasions. Recently, the two of them jetted off to Nayanthara's hometown Kochi for Onam celebrations. Earlier, there were rumours the couple would be tying the knot soon. But they had said that marriage is not on the cards anytime soon.