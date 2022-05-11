Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Ditch Honeymoon Plan After Grand Tirupati Wedding?

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married this June. The couple is reportedly getting married on June 9 in Tirupathi. While the actors are yet to address these rumours, new reports are revealing the couple’s honeymoon plans.

According to a report by IndiaToday.in, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are not planning a honeymoon because they are busy with their respective schedules. Their packed schedule does not allow the couple to take a break after their wedding.

Nayanthara has a slew of projects in the pipeline. Having starred in Vignesh’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal last month, Nayanthara’s next release is O2. The film skips the cinemas and will directly stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Nayanthara will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and the shooting of the film has been wrapped up in February. She is also reportedly starring in Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Vignesh is about to get busy with the production of his upcoming film with Ajith Kumar. The film is set to go on floors later this year. While honeymoon plans are off the table, Pinkvilla reported that the couple is planning a grand reception.

A source informed the publication that while the wedding will be an intimate affair, a huge reception is being planned in Chennai. “Initially, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan planned for a destination wedding, but due to multiple reasons, they had to cancel it. While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible," the source said.

Nayanathara and Vignesh have been dating since 2015. They got engaged last year.

