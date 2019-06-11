Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics

The couple, who has been dating for almost two years now, has been going strong ever since.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
South Indian star Nayanthara has been a lady crush for all Kollywood fans. But the Kollywood diva has found her love in director Vignesh Shivan. It was while working together on the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, when the two fell in love with each other.

The couple, who has been dating for almost two years now, has been going strong ever since. Setting up new relationship goals, the duo has now headed for a romantic sojourn to Santorini in Greece.

On Monday, the Kollywood actress shared a picture on her Instagram account, where she can be seen posing in a white dress, while Vignesh can be seen clicking the picture in a mirror reflection. The actress captioned the picture, “Us”, with the hashtages #vn and #santorini.

View this post on Instagram

us ❤️ #vn#santorini

A post shared by nayanthara (@nayantharaaa) on



The actress shared another picture yesterday, with the caption, “Wanderlust”, indicating her trip with her beau. On the other hand, director Vignesh Shivan also took to Instagram to share pictures from their trip. He shared a picture of their tickets to Greece on June 9, with the caption, “Flying towards #santorini #dreamdestination #vacayMode.”



He also shared the same picture, which was shared by Nayanthara, with the several hashtags like #santorini #greekholiday #dreamy #destinations #vacay #loveisland #surrealism #photography #noselfie #creativephotography. He also took it to his Instagram stories to give his fans an insight on his Greek holiday.

The couple has never shied away from showing off their love and keep sharing pictures with each other.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh took time of their busy schedule to go on this ‘dream vacation’

On the work front, Nayanthara’s next movie, KolayuthirKaalam, is all set to hit the theatres on June 14. The movie is directed by Chakri Toleti. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is busy preparing the script for his next, which will have Sivakarthikeyan as the hero.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram