Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Get First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine, See Pics

South superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination at Kumaran Hospitals in Chennai. Vignesh shared photos of the couple getting their first jab on Instagram and wrote, “Please please get vaccinated. Stay safe, stay indoors. #thistooshallpass"

While Nayanthara will soon be seen in Rajinikanth starrer ‘Annaatthe’, Vignesh Shivan is expected to resume shooting for his directorial film ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara.

Several celebrities have gotten the vaccine recently, photos of which have been shared on social media. Last week, superstar Rajinikanth received the Covid-19 vaccine. The 70-year-old actor was photographed receiving his first jab. His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth took to twitter to share the news.

Rajinikanth returned to his residence in Chennai last Wednesday after wrapping up the shooting for his upcoming movie Annaatthe. The actor and the crew of the movie took 35 days to complete his portions as the film had already faced delays for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Annaatthe also stars Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release on Diwali, November 4 this year.

