Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Invite Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin For Their Wedding

One of Tamil film industry’s much loved couples Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got engaged early last year after being in a relationship for many years. However, both of them kept their personal life away from the limelight. Now the couple is going to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot.

The marriage of Nayanthara and Vignesh has grabbed the headlines in recent days and their fans are very excited to see them get married. Recently, the couple met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin to invite them for their wedding reception.

Apart from CM MK Stalin and his son, the couple has invited several other prominent personalities for the reception, which will take place after the wedding.

Reportedly, around 30 celebrities from the film industry have been invited to the wedding reception and the list of invitees includes superstars like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith.

According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh are getting married on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram, the famous temple town of Tamil Nadu. The wedding will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Following the wedding, a grand reception will be held in Chennai.

On the work front Vignesh Shivan’s recent movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Nayanthara achieved tremendous success at the box office. Vignesh Shivan will soon direct Ajith’s next film, which is tentatively titled AK 62.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will star in the upcoming film, O2. The movie will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawaan, which will be directed by Atlee.

