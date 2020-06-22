Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Not Covid-19 Positive, Director Quashes False Reports

Recent reports stated that South star Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the reports have turned out to be untrue, much to the relief of their fans.

The official spokespersons of Nayanthara and Vignesh have rubbished these rumours, and clarified that both Nayanthara and Vignesh are absolutely fine. They also urged fans to not believe any such rumours.

Vignesh reacted to the rumours, sharing a video of himself and Nayanthara dancing to the song 'Baby Shark' and writing in the caption, "We are happy healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes."

The couple has been in the news for their relationship and their much-awaited wedding. It is rumoured that Nayanthara and Vignesh will get married during the lockdown, but none of them has confirmed the same.

Vignesh has been seeing Nayanthara for five years and he often shares photos of the actress on social media.

Vignesh is currently busy with the post-production work of his Netflix film featuring Anjali and Kalki Koechlin. Nayanthara will next be seen in RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. The film as supposed to release on May 1, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

