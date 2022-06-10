Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Offer Prayers At Tirupati Day After Wedding, See Pics

Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot yesterday in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram. Today, June 10, the newlyweds offered their prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. According to sources cited by IANS, the couple left for Tirupati early on Friday morning and had darshan of Lord Balaji there. The photos that have gone viral on social media see Nayanthara wearing a bright yellow saree and Vignesh wearing a traditional vest and a white shirt.

Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding was a high-profile affair with lots of bigwigs from the political and entertainment world invited. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin was invited. Apart from the chief minister, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith and Karthi were also invited. Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee were also present at the wedding. Nayanthara will be seen with SRK for the first time in Atlee’s film Jawan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for six years before they got married.

During a press conference held on June 7, Vignesh had revealed that they planned on hosting the wedding in Tirupati. However, due to logistic reasons, they had to relocate the venue to Mahabalipuram. Speaking with the media, as reported by Chennai Times, the director said, “Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.