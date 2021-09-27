Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Pay Visit at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple; Walk Hand-in-Hand

Actress Nayanthara recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple on Monday, with her fiance Vignesh Shivan. Photos and videos of them offering prayers are going viral on the internet. Vignesh wore a white shirt and dhoti with an ethnic maroon and golden shawl, while Nayanthara was seen in a foil printed Anarkali kurta set in a blue hue. In the video, the pair can be seen holding hands and posing for photos with a couple of admirers.

The Netrikann actress recently surprised Vignesh on his birthday despite her hectic schedule, demonstrating her unwavering affection for the filmmaker.

On September 18, the filmmaker posted images with the caption, “Thank you, Thangamey, for the wonderful birthday surprise…and the unrivalled gift of your presence in my life!!! Thank you dearest friend for your love and blessings as always."

Nayanthara’s will also next be seen in Vignesh’s directorial flick Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.

For the past several years, Nayanthara has been dating Vignesh. Having met and fallen in love on the sets of Tamil action-comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, they have set huge couple goals ever since. During a TV interview last month for the promotion of her film Netrikann, the actress made her connection with Vignesh public. The actress said that she got engaged to her beau in a low-key function in front of her family and close friends. Nayanthara also stated that she will inform her followers about the wedding.

Nayanthara commented about the engagement ring she donned in one of her photographs with Vignesh while appearing on a television show to promote her film Netrikann. She stated “It was my engagement ring. We are a private couple, thus we didn’t want a big celebration." She also added that Vignesh is a supportive partner who motivates her to improve in her career. Professionally, Nayanthara is presently filming her forthcoming Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan.

