Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Return to Chennai After Annaatthe Shoot Gets Halted

Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan were spotted at Hyderabad airport on their way back to Chennai. The actress was in Hyderabad for the shooting of Annaatthe, while Vignesh was directing his film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the city.

The actress opted for a simple black tee-shirt tucked into paperbag waisted pants with rolled up cuffs. She paired the outfit with beige sandals and left her hair loose. She held her beau, director Vignesh Shivan’s hand tightly as they walked by, with the latter dressed in a designer sweatshirt paired with denims.

The couple returned after the shoot of Annaatthe was halted as 4 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 . The production house released a press note that the rest of the unit, including superstar Rajinikanth, has tested negative for coronavirus .

"During routine testing at #Annaatthe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid-19 . Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed," Sun Pictures said on its Twitter handle.

The shoot for the movie, stalled due to the pandemic, resumed in Hyderabad only on December 14. Apart from the government prescribed SOPs, the makers had been following a strict bio-bubble protocol and they have opted for a completely indoor-schedule to avoid taking risks during the pandemic.